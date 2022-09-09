ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) Shares Down 6.1%

Shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQGet Rating) were down 6.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $45.30 and last traded at $45.35. Approximately 3,938,880 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 105,712,891 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.29.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.96.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SQQQ. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $346,000. B. Riley Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at $29,700,000. QCM Cayman Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at $366,000. Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the 4th quarter worth about $1,307,000. Finally, EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the 1st quarter worth about $236,000.

About ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

