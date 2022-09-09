Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC) CFO Acquires $19,477.50 in Stock

Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC – Get Rating) CFO Dask Kristin Lea Van bought 2,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.35 per share, with a total value of $19,477.50. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 53,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $391,982.85. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Prospect Capital Stock Performance

NASDAQ PSEC traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.52. The company had a trading volume of 1,254,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,675,164. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.43. Prospect Capital Co. has a 1-year low of $6.66 and a 1-year high of $9.06. The company has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.60 and a 200-day moving average of $7.74.

Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. Prospect Capital had a net margin of 80.95% and a return on equity of 8.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Prospect Capital Co. will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

Prospect Capital Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 27th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 26th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.57%. Prospect Capital’s payout ratio is 49.66%.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Prospect Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Prospect Capital

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Condor Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Prospect Capital in the first quarter valued at about $299,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prospect Capital by 18.0% in the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 299,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,496,000 after buying an additional 45,632 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prospect Capital in the first quarter valued at about $151,000. Next Level Private LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prospect Capital in the first quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Prospect Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. 7.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Prospect Capital Company Profile

Prospect Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in middle market, mature, mezzanine finance, later stage, emerging growth, leveraged buyouts, refinancing, acquisitions, recapitalizations, turnaround, growth capital, development, capital expenditures and subordinated debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations, cash flow term loans, market place lending and bridge transactions.

See Also

