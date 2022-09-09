Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) Shares Purchased by Tekla Capital Management LLC

Tekla Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX – Get Rating) by 21.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 122,271 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,234 shares during the period. Tekla Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics were worth $2,895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,571,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,948,000 after purchasing an additional 557,591 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $16,860,000. Samlyn Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $15,352,000. Deep Track Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $14,421,000. Finally, Commodore Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 61.7% during the 4th quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 805,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,551,000 after purchasing an additional 307,494 shares during the period.

Shares of PTGX opened at $9.12 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.94. Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.91 and a twelve month high of $47.28.

Protagonist Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:PTGX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.99) by $0.15. Protagonist Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 44.25% and a negative net margin of 291.70%. The company had revenue of $0.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PTGX shares. JMP Securities started coverage on Protagonist Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Protagonist Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Protagonist Therapeutics from $60.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Protagonist Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.50.

About Protagonist Therapeutics

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutic drugs to address hematology and blood disorders, and inflammatory and immunomodulatory diseases. It is developing rusfertide (PTG-300), an injectable hepcidin mimetic that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with polycythemia vera and hereditary hemochromatosis, as well as for the treatment of other blood disorders; PN-943, an oral, alpha-4-beta-7 integrin- specific antagonist peptide that is in Phase II clinical trials for treating inflammatory bowel disease (IBD); and PN-235, an orally delivered interleukin-23 receptor specific antagonist for the treatment of IBD and non-IBD indications.

