Prudential Financial Inc. Buys 83,362 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,305,885 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 83,362 shares during the period. Mastercard accounts for approximately 0.6% of Prudential Financial Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $466,698,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MA. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in Mastercard by 0.9% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 32,108 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $11,475,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Mastercard by 186.1% in the first quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 295,561 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $105,628,000 after buying an additional 192,250 shares during the last quarter. MCIA Inc raised its holdings in Mastercard by 18.6% in the first quarter. MCIA Inc now owns 8,379 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,911,000 after buying an additional 1,313 shares during the last quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC raised its holdings in Mastercard by 1.8% in the first quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 1,845 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $659,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA raised its holdings in Mastercard by 23.3% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 380,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $135,804,000 after buying an additional 71,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MA. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $452.00 to $457.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $450.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $472.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a report on Friday, July 15th. Macquarie decreased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $410.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $425.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $414.09.

Mastercard Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MA traded up $4.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $334.33. 50,398 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,183,398. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $338.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $342.62. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $303.65 and a one year high of $399.92. The stock has a market cap of $323.09 billion, a PE ratio of 33.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.06.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.20. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.49% and a return on equity of 143.35%. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.95 earnings per share. Mastercard’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 19.86%.

Insider Activity at Mastercard

In related news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,660,280. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mastercard Profile

(Get Rating)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

