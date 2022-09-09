Prudential Financial Inc. Cuts Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Prudential Financial Inc. decreased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 814,748 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,014 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.32% of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF worth $226,199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1,159.7% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 167,037 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,045,000 after buying an additional 153,777 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 160.0% in the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $2,492,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $1,075,000. Finally, Monograph Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $2,662,000.

Shares of IWF stock traded up $3.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $238.97. The stock had a trading volume of 45,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,419,347. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $207.97 and a fifty-two week high of $311.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $238.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $244.50.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

