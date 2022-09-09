Prudential Financial Inc. Grows Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,813,589 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 73,388 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of Raytheon Technologies worth $278,740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 135.5% during the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 760.4% during the 1st quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 56.5% during the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc increased its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 111.5% during the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. 79.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Raytheon Technologies Price Performance

NYSE RTX traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $87.17. The company had a trading volume of 81,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,903,662. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $79.00 and a 52 week high of $106.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.95, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.04.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 6.84%. The business had revenue of $16.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

RTX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Vertical Research decreased their target price on Raytheon Technologies to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Raytheon Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.10.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

