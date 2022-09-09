Prudential Financial Inc. Grows Stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 15.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 924,505 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 120,505 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.14% of Lowe’s Companies worth $186,926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 49.1% during the first quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 158 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. O Dell Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 100.0% during the first quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 180 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on LOW shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies to $217.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $237.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.05.

Lowe’s Companies Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of LOW stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $204.62. 61,206 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,629,524. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $195.20 and its 200-day moving average is $199.57. The company has a market cap of $127.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.22. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $170.12 and a fifty-two week high of $263.31.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $27.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.16 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 155.26% and a net margin of 8.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.25 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.51 EPS for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 18th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.10%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 11,761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.37, for a total transaction of $2,521,205.57. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,696,882.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.