Prudential Financial Inc. Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Get Rating) by 686.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 639,178 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 557,929 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $195,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VCR. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the first quarter worth $1,930,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the fourth quarter worth $87,170,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 240,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,009,000 after purchasing an additional 51,793 shares in the last quarter. Curran Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the first quarter valued at $8,092,000. Finally, IronBridge Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 204,533.3% in the fourth quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC now owns 24,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,365,000 after purchasing an additional 24,544 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VCR traded up $4.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $269.82. The company had a trading volume of 614 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,136. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 1 year low of $220.28 and a 1 year high of $360.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $259.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $267.15.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

