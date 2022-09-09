Prudential Financial Inc. Has $212.75 Million Position in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,365,989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 269,403 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.63% of Equity Residential worth $212,749,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EQR. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Equity Residential in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,729,361,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Equity Residential by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,284,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,121,056,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650,178 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Equity Residential by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,022,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,531,569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445,519 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Equity Residential by 2.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,697,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,188,147,000 after buying an additional 1,408,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Equity Residential by 59.5% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,664,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $331,653,000 after buying an additional 1,367,484 shares in the last quarter. 83.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Equity Residential news, Director Mark S. Shapiro sold 6,665 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.10, for a total transaction of $467,216.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $876,039.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Equity Residential Trading Up 0.7 %

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on EQR shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Equity Residential from $78.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $85.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Equity Residential from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $84.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.65.

EQR traded up $0.56 during trading on Friday, reaching $77.34. 13,851 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,016,462. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $74.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24. Equity Residential has a fifty-two week low of $67.48 and a fifty-two week high of $94.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.09 billion, a PE ratio of 23.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.82.

Equity Residential Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th were issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.08%.

About Equity Residential

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

