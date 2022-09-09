Prudential Financial Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Prudential Financial Inc. lowered its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 15.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,686,046 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 1,232,895 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.15% of Comcast worth $313,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Calton & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 7,021 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 989 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Family Legacy Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 4,816 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 7.9% during the first quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,491 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 9.0% during the first quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,119 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CMCSA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Redburn Partners lowered shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Comcast in a report on Friday, July 8th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Comcast to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.17.

Comcast Price Performance

Shares of CMCSA stock traded up $0.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $35.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 767,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,001,588. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $33.74 and a 1-year high of $60.85. The company has a market cap of $155.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.44, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.24.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The cable giant reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.09. Comcast had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 16.67%. The business had revenue of $30.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is 35.29%.

Comcast Profile

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.