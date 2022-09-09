Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 664,424 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Prudential Financial Inc. trimmed its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,097,689 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 664,424 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $361,556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 1,921.1% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,583,175 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $82,262,000 after buying an additional 1,504,842 shares in the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 8,061 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 1,228 shares in the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $309,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $3,908,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Verizon Communications by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,234 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. 62.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VZ traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $42.04. 507,373 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,798,606. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.40. The company has a market capitalization of $176.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.71 and a 12 month high of $55.51.

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.01). Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 26.95% and a net margin of 15.48%. The business had revenue of $33.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.6525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.21%. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is presently 51.30%.

VZ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $51.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Scotiabank cut shares of Verizon Communications from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.68.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.42, for a total transaction of $80,112.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,717,582.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

