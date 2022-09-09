PT Kalbe Farma Tbk. (OTCMKTS:PTKFF) Trading Up 4.2%

PT Kalbe Farma Tbk. (OTCMKTS:PTKFF – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 4.2% on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.11 and last traded at $0.11. Approximately 700 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 2,293 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.11.

PT Kalbe Farma Tbk. Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.11.

About PT Kalbe Farma Tbk.

(Get Rating)

PT Kalbe Farma Tbk., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and trades in pharmaceutical products in Indonesia. The company operates through four divisions: Prescription Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, Nutritionals, and Distribution and Logistic. It offers generic, branded, and licensed drugs, including Brainact, Cefspan, Mycoral, Cernevit, Cravit, Neuralgin, Broadced, Neurotam, Hemapo, and CPG that are distributed to hospitals, pharmacies, and drug stores.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PT Kalbe Farma Tbk. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PT Kalbe Farma Tbk. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.