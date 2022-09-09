Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) Shares Sold by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP decreased its holdings in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,283,992 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 510,999 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 2.78% of Pure Storage worth $292,508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC lifted its position in Pure Storage by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,813 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 8,894 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 69,402 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,451,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 13,273 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 29,253 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Pure Storage Stock Up 4.3 %

NYSE PSTG traded up $1.25 on Friday, reaching $30.40. The stock had a trading volume of 155,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,517,624. Pure Storage, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.90 and a 12-month high of $36.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.61.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Pure Storage ( NYSE:PSTG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.10. Pure Storage had a positive return on equity of 8.48% and a negative net margin of 0.57%. The company had revenue of $646.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $636.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Pure Storage, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PSTG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Pure Storage to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Pure Storage from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Pure Storage from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Pure Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on Pure Storage from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

Pure Storage Company Profile

Pure Storage, Inc provides data storage technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

