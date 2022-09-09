Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for HOYA Co. (OTCMKTS:HOCPY) Cut by Analyst

HOYA Co. (OTCMKTS:HOCPY – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for shares of HOYA in a report issued on Monday, September 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Nakanomyo now expects that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.93 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.99. The consensus estimate for HOYA’s current full-year earnings is $3.82 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for HOYA’s FY2023 earnings at $3.80 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.21 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $4.81 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $5.09 EPS.
Separately, CLSA lowered shares of HOYA from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday.
HOYA Price Performance
HOYA (OTCMKTS:HOCPY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.18. HOYA had a net margin of 25.07% and a return on equity of 21.42%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion.
About HOYA
HOYA Corporation operates as a med-tech company, and a supplier of high-tech and medical products worldwide. The company offers life care products, including eyeglass and contact lenses; medical endoscopes; intraocular lenses; laparoscopic surgical instruments; automatic endoscope cleaning equipment; and medical related products, such as prosthetic ceramic fillers and metallic implants.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on HOYA (HOCPY)
- Oil and Gas Stocks: A Safe Way to Invest in Renewable Energy
- Are These Green Energy Companies Right For Your Portfolio?
- When Will the Hangover Finally Be Over for Seagate Technology?
- Does Enphase Energy Have the Juice to Keep Powering Higher?
- The One Hydrogen Fuel Cell Stock To Rule Them All
Receive News & Ratings for HOYA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HOYA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.