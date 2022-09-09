Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for HOYA Co. (OTCMKTS:HOCPY) Cut by Analyst

HOYA Co. (OTCMKTS:HOCPY – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for shares of HOYA in a report issued on Monday, September 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Nakanomyo now expects that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.93 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.99. The consensus estimate for HOYA’s current full-year earnings is $3.82 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for HOYA’s FY2023 earnings at $3.80 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.21 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $4.81 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $5.09 EPS.

Separately, CLSA lowered shares of HOYA from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday.

HOYA Price Performance

Shares of HOYA stock opened at $104.33 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.01 and a current ratio of 4.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.89. HOYA has a twelve month low of $82.15 and a twelve month high of $179.94. The firm has a market cap of $37.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.65.

HOYA (OTCMKTS:HOCPY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.18. HOYA had a net margin of 25.07% and a return on equity of 21.42%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion.

About HOYA

HOYA Corporation operates as a med-tech company, and a supplier of high-tech and medical products worldwide. The company offers life care products, including eyeglass and contact lenses; medical endoscopes; intraocular lenses; laparoscopic surgical instruments; automatic endoscope cleaning equipment; and medical related products, such as prosthetic ceramic fillers and metallic implants.

