Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) Lowered by Analyst

Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Scorpio Tankers in a report released on Tuesday, September 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst O. Nokta now forecasts that the shipping company will post earnings per share of $3.45 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $3.50. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Scorpio Tankers’ current full-year earnings is $6.80 per share.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The shipping company reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.25. Scorpio Tankers had a negative net margin of 1.49% and a positive return on equity of 3.32%. The business had revenue of $405.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $333.11 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.94) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 191.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Scorpio Tankers Stock Up 1.1 %

STNG has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Clarkson Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $10.50 to $34.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Scorpio Tankers presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.14.

Shares of STNG stock opened at $41.87 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.46, a PEG ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 0.48. Scorpio Tankers has a one year low of $11.02 and a one year high of $44.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $38.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Scorpio Tankers

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STNG. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Scorpio Tankers in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 38.7% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,082 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 108.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,882 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 243.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,255 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 834.0% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,279 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 2,035 shares during the period. 50.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Scorpio Tankers Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. Scorpio Tankers’s dividend payout ratio is currently -63.49%.

About Scorpio Tankers



Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products in the shipping markets worldwide. As of March 18, 2022, the company's fleet consisted of 124 owned, finance leased, or bareboat chartered-in tankers, including 42 LR2, 6 LR1, 62 MR, and 14 Handymax with a weighted average age of approximately 6.2 years.

