Quarterhill (TSE:QTRH) Sets New 52-Week Low at $1.74

Quarterhill Inc. (TSE:QTRH – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$1.74 and last traded at C$1.75, with a volume of 1412911 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.80.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on QTRH shares. CIBC decreased their price target on Quarterhill from C$4.00 to C$3.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Quarterhill from C$3.25 to C$2.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Cormark decreased their price target on Quarterhill from C$3.00 to C$2.40 and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 12th.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$1.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.12. The company has a market capitalization of C$203.72 million and a P/E ratio of 11.87.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a $0.0125 dividend. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. Quarterhill’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.33%.

In related news, Senior Officer Rish Malhotra acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$1.97 per share, for a total transaction of C$39,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 42,607 shares in the company, valued at C$83,935.79.

Quarterhill Inc operates in the intelligent transportation system and intellectual property licensing industries worldwide. Its Licensing segment includes patents relating to wireless communications, memory interface technologies, semiconductor manufacturing and packaging technologies, wired connectivity, automotive applications, computer gaming, intelligent personal assistant technologies, enhanced image processing, streaming video technologies, non-volatile Flash memory, DRAM and other memory technologies, and semiconductor analog circuitry technologies.

