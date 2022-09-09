Quest Investment Management LLC Acquires 3,696 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Quest Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,463 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,696 shares during the period. Quest Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $12,838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $399,000. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Salesforce by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,133 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in Salesforce by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 170,612 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $36,224,000 after purchasing an additional 17,441 shares during the last quarter. Addison Capital Co raised its position in Salesforce by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 2,905 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peterson Wealth Services raised its position in Salesforce by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Peterson Wealth Services now owns 8,846 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,878,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.02% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.34, for a total value of $387,182.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,761,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,841,688,689.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 973 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.43, for a total value of $165,828.39. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 93,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,867,544.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.34, for a total transaction of $387,182.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 28,761,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,841,688,689.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 70,849 shares of company stock valued at $12,442,710. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $330.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $260.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Salesforce from $330.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Salesforce from $260.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $244.11.

Shares of NYSE:CRM opened at $156.90 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $174.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $182.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Salesforce, Inc. has a one year low of $150.48 and a one year high of $311.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.90 billion, a PE ratio of 290.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.12.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $7.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.70 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 3.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, August 24th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the CRM provider to buy up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

