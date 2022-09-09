Quest Investment Management LLC Buys 3,355 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Quest Investment Management LLC grew its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,064 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,355 shares during the quarter. Accenture comprises approximately 1.4% of Quest Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Quest Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $14,522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACN. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Accenture during the 4th quarter worth $2,346,198,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the first quarter worth about $918,234,000. Third Point LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter worth approximately $518,188,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Accenture by 2.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,216,394 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $15,922,783,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Accenture by 8,042.1% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 927,299 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $312,713,000 after acquiring an additional 915,910 shares in the last quarter. 73.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Accenture alerts:

Accenture Price Performance

NYSE:ACN opened at $287.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $182.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $294.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $302.56. Accenture plc has a 1-year low of $261.77 and a 1-year high of $417.37.

Accenture Announces Dividend

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by ($0.05). Accenture had a return on equity of 31.50% and a net margin of 11.13%. The firm had revenue of $16.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.40 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 10.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 14th were given a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 13th. Accenture’s payout ratio is 37.63%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 3,278 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total value of $888,108.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,599,849.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total value of $1,693,312.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 159,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,248,555.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 3,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total transaction of $888,108.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,599,849.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,389 shares of company stock worth $3,132,777. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ACN shares. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $330.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Accenture from $440.00 to $364.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Citigroup cut their target price on Accenture from $400.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Accenture in a research note on Friday, June 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $337.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $310.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Accenture has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $358.17.

Accenture Profile

(Get Rating)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.