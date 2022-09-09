Quest Investment Management LLC Has $12.72 Million Holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Quest Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,249 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,521 shares during the period. Quest Investment Management LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $12,719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IDXX. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 1,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC raised its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank raised its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 617 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blueprint Investment Partners LLC raised its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 88.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on IDXX. Atlantic Securities dropped their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $500.00 to $490.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $700.00 to $582.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $603.00 to $573.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $415.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $500.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $483.57.

Shares of IDXX opened at $364.95 on Friday. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $318.50 and a 12 month high of $692.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $374.88 and its 200-day moving average is $420.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.38 billion, a PE ratio of 47.09, a P/E/G ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; LPD; and Other segments. It provides point-of-care veterinary diagnostic products, including instruments, consumables, and rapid assay test kits; veterinary reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services; practice management and diagnostic imaging systems and services for veterinarians; and health monitoring, biological materials testing, and laboratory animal diagnostic instruments and services for biomedical research community.

