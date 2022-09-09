Quest Investment Management LLC Has $13.72 Million Stake in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Quest Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) by 15.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 21,061 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 3,763 shares during the period. TransDigm Group accounts for about 1.3% of Quest Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Quest Investment Management LLC’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $13,722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in TransDigm Group during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 132.0% in the fourth quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 58 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital raised its position in TransDigm Group by 885.7% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 69 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new position in TransDigm Group during the 1st quarter worth $65,000. Institutional investors own 95.43% of the company’s stock.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

TransDigm Group Stock Performance

Shares of TDG opened at $615.58 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $604.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $607.33. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $500.08 and a 52-week high of $686.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.39 billion, a PE ratio of 47.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.42.

TransDigm Group Announces Dividend

TransDigm Group ( NYSE:TDG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The aerospace company reported $4.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $0.87. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 15.56% and a negative return on equity of 30.80%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.89 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 15.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a $18.50 dividend. This represents a $74.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TDG. Susquehanna boosted their target price on TransDigm Group from $629.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $786.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $685.00 to $705.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Cfra lifted their target price on shares of TransDigm Group to $680.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TransDigm Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $719.15.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 35,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $661.68, for a total transaction of $23,489,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 35,500 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $661.68, for a total value of $23,489,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Sean P. Hennessy sold 4,478 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $678.14, for a total transaction of $3,036,710.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,012,680.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 62,978 shares of company stock worth $38,950,146 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 8.96% of the company’s stock.

About TransDigm Group

(Get Rating)

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.