Quest Investment Management LLC Has $2.18 Million Position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Quest Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Get Rating) by 50.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,017 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 11,747 shares during the period. Quest Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $2,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VGK. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 73,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,043,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $200,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 290,640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,833,000 after acquiring an additional 14,811 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 107.6% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 8,072 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $618,000 after buying an additional 4,184 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF stock opened at $50.91 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.96. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 12-month low of $49.75 and a 12-month high of $70.22.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Company Profile

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

