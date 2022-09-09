Quest Investment Management LLC Increases Position in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Quest Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,636 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,802 shares during the period. Quest Investment Management LLC’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $3,706,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in CoStar Group by 16,125.0% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 649 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. O Dell Group LLC acquired a new stake in CoStar Group in the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in CoStar Group in the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in CoStar Group by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in CoStar Group by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,253 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.29% of the company’s stock.

Get CoStar Group alerts:

CoStar Group Trading Up 0.6 %

CSGP opened at $78.56 on Friday. CoStar Group, Inc. has a one year low of $49.00 and a one year high of $101.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.11 billion, a PE ratio of 93.52 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $68.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 11.95 and a current ratio of 11.95.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CoStar Group ( NASDAQ:CSGP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.11. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 16.03%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

CSGP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on CoStar Group from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on CoStar Group from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on CoStar Group from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on CoStar Group to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.38.

Insider Transactions at CoStar Group

In other news, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.51, for a total transaction of $145,020.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 39,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,872,773.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.51, for a total transaction of $145,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 39,619 shares in the company, valued at $2,872,773.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John W. Hill sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.49, for a total transaction of $104,286.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,534,345.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

CoStar Group Profile

(Get Rating)

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar COMPS, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CoStar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoStar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.