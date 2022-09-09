Quest Investment Management LLC Sells 1,349 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Quest Investment Management LLC reduced its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 16.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,853 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,349 shares during the quarter. Quest Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $3,946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 17.0% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 481,330 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $277,174,000 after acquiring an additional 70,073 shares during the period. Ferris Capital LLC lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 9.1% during the first quarter. Ferris Capital LLC now owns 7,447 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,289,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 36.7% during the first quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,803 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $12,535,000 after purchasing an additional 5,850 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 1.2% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 33,299 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $19,175,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rice Partnership LLC lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 6.3% during the first quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 2,485 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. 66.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on COST. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $516.00 to $573.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $580.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale to $585.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $570.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $615.00 to $590.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $575.28.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP James P. Murphy sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.00, for a total value of $1,160,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 37,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,506,720. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other Costco Wholesale news, VP James P. Murphy sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.00, for a total value of $1,160,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 37,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,506,720. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, VP James P. Murphy sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.20, for a total transaction of $787,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 36,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,027,996. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,300 shares of company stock valued at $2,609,904. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock opened at $529.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $234.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.66, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $526.81 and its 200 day moving average is $520.47. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $406.51 and a 1 year high of $612.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th were given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.35%.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

