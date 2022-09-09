Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT) Director Buys $17,000.00 in Stock

Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT – Get Rating) Director Prondzynski Heino Von bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.17 per share, for a total transaction of $17,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 605,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,999.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

QTNT stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.18. 594,758 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,028,031. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.56. Quotient Limited has a fifty-two week low of $0.16 and a fifty-two week high of $3.19. The company has a market capitalization of $18.59 million, a P/E ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 2.76.

Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $8.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.40 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Quotient Limited will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on QTNT. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Quotient from $9.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Quotient in a research report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Quotient from $9.00 to $1.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Quotient from $9.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2.25.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in QTNT. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Quotient by 70.5% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 7,086 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of Quotient by 64.5% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 863,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,236,000 after buying an additional 338,505 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Quotient by 246.3% in the fourth quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 192,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 137,071 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Quotient in the first quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Highbridge Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Quotient by 24.2% in the first quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 9,117,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,941,000 after buying an additional 1,776,154 shares during the last quarter. 86.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Quotient Limited, a commercial-stage diagnostics company, develops, manufactures, commercializes, and sells products for the global transfusion diagnostics market in the United States, France, Japan, and internationally. The company is developing MosaiQ, a proprietary technology platform, which provides tests for immunohematology, serological disease screening, and molecular disease screening.

