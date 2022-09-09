Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEB) Trading Up 8.4%

Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEB – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 8.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $11.31 and last traded at $11.19. Approximately 202 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 140,890 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.32.

Qurate Retail Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The company has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of 37.30 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.06.

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. Qurate Retail had a net margin of 0.89% and a return on equity of 11.81%. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter.

Insider Transactions at Qurate Retail

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Qurate Retail

In other news, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 9,268 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.20, for a total transaction of $29,657.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 75,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $241,011.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of QRTEB. Humankind Investments LLC purchased a new position in Qurate Retail during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Qurate Retail in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Finally, CSS LLC IL boosted its stake in Qurate Retail by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 23,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,662 shares in the last quarter. 0.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Qurate Retail

Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through merchandise-focused televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications. It also operates as an online retailer offering women's, children's, and men's apparel; and other products, such as home, accessories, and beauty products through its app, mobile, and desktop applications.

Further Reading

