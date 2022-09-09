Rambler Metals and Mining (OTCMKTS:RBMTF) Stock Price Down 40%

Rambler Metals and Mining Plc (OTCMKTS:RBMTF – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 40% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.15 and last traded at $0.15. Approximately 17,501 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 5% from the average daily volume of 16,704 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.25.

Rambler Metals and Mining Trading Down 40.0 %

The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.24 and a 200-day moving average of $0.27.

About Rambler Metals and Mining

(Get Rating)

Rambler Metals and Mining PLC engages in the exploration, development, and mining of copper and gold deposits in Canada. It also explores for silver and cobalt properties. The company's principal project is the 100% owned Ming copper-gold mine located in the Baie Verte Peninsula of Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada.

Featured Stories

