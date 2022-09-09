Rami Rahim Sells 6,250 Shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) Stock

Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) CEO Rami Rahim sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.56, for a total value of $178,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 819,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,418,771.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Rami Rahim also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Juniper Networks alerts:

On Tuesday, September 6th, Rami Rahim sold 6,250 shares of Juniper Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.77, for a total value of $173,562.50.

On Wednesday, August 3rd, Rami Rahim sold 6,250 shares of Juniper Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.03, for a total value of $175,187.50.

On Monday, August 1st, Rami Rahim sold 6,250 shares of Juniper Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total value of $175,062.50.

On Wednesday, June 15th, Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of Juniper Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.54, for a total value of $158,539.70.

On Monday, June 13th, Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of Juniper Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.15, for a total value of $156,373.25.

Juniper Networks Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:JNPR traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $29.00. The company had a trading volume of 31,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,155,308. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.20 and a 12 month high of $38.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $9.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.11, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.13.

Juniper Networks Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.59%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on Juniper Networks from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler cut Juniper Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $34.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Juniper Networks from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen dropped their price target on Juniper Networks to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on Juniper Networks from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.41.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Juniper Networks by 1.3% during the second quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 112,659 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435 shares in the last quarter. Columbia Asset Management bought a new position in Juniper Networks during the second quarter worth about $256,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Juniper Networks by 5.2% during the second quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 33,018 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $958,000 after acquiring an additional 1,619 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Juniper Networks by 17.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,386 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Juniper Networks by 0.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,527,273 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $186,028,000 after acquiring an additional 25,317 shares in the last quarter. 91.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Juniper Networks

(Get Rating)

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Juniper Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Juniper Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.