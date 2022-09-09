Raymond James Trims Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE) Target Price to $21.00

Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Raymond James from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Alpine Income Property Trust from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $21.25.

Alpine Income Property Trust Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock opened at $18.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.44. The company has a market cap of $216.45 million, a P/E ratio of 10.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Alpine Income Property Trust has a 1 year low of $16.61 and a 1 year high of $21.07.

Alpine Income Property Trust Increases Dividend

Alpine Income Property Trust ( NYSE:PINE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.64. Alpine Income Property Trust had a return on equity of 10.36% and a net margin of 61.20%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Alpine Income Property Trust will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 12th will be paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.03%. This is an increase from Alpine Income Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 9th. Alpine Income Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.34%.

Insider Activity at Alpine Income Property Trust

In related news, major shareholder Cto Realty Growth, Inc. acquired 5,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.74 per share, with a total value of $95,973.40. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 899,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,956,384.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 27,790 shares of company stock valued at $486,858. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Alpine Income Property Trust by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 561,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,059,000 after buying an additional 120,472 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Alpine Income Property Trust by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 555,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,448,000 after buying an additional 118,120 shares during the last quarter. Goff John C acquired a new stake in Alpine Income Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,718,000. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Alpine Income Property Trust by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 323,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,088,000 after buying an additional 1,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in Alpine Income Property Trust by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 193,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,472,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. 55.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alpine Income Property Trust Company Profile

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality single-tenant net leased commercial income properties.

Featured Articles

