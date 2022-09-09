Record (LON:REC) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $70.65

Record plc (LON:REC – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 70.65 ($0.85) and traded as low as GBX 67.62 ($0.82). Record shares last traded at GBX 69 ($0.83), with a volume of 236,492 shares traded.

Record Stock Up 3.0 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £137.35 million and a PE ratio of 1,675.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.37, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 71.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 70.58.

Get Record alerts:

Record Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a dividend of GBX 2.72 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th. This is an increase from Record’s previous dividend of $1.80. This represents a dividend yield of 3.68%. Record’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.75%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

About Record

In other news, insider Krystyna Nowak bought 20,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 72 ($0.87) per share, with a total value of £14,760 ($17,834.70). In other Record news, insider Leslie Hill bought 206,252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 71 ($0.86) per share, for a total transaction of £146,438.92 ($176,944.08). Also, insider Krystyna Nowak bought 20,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 72 ($0.87) per share, for a total transaction of £14,760 ($17,834.70).

(Get Rating)

Record plc, through its subsidiaries, provides currency and derivative management services in the United Kingdom, North America, Continental Europe, Australia, and internationally. It offers asset management services; derivatives, such as options, futures, cross-currency, and total-return swaps; fixed income instruments, including bonds and loans; ancillary services including cash and liquidity management, collateral management, and derivatives overlays.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Record Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Record and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.