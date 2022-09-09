Record (LON:REC) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $70.65

Record plc (LON:REC – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 70.65 ($0.85) and traded as low as GBX 67.62 ($0.82). Record shares last traded at GBX 69 ($0.83), with a volume of 236,492 shares traded.
Record Stock Up 3.0 %
The firm has a market capitalization of £137.35 million and a PE ratio of 1,675.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.37, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 71.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 70.58.
Record Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a dividend of GBX 2.72 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th. This is an increase from Record’s previous dividend of $1.80. This represents a dividend yield of 3.68%. Record’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.75%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
About Record
Record plc, through its subsidiaries, provides currency and derivative management services in the United Kingdom, North America, Continental Europe, Australia, and internationally. It offers asset management services; derivatives, such as options, futures, cross-currency, and total-return swaps; fixed income instruments, including bonds and loans; ancillary services including cash and liquidity management, collateral management, and derivatives overlays.
See Also
- Prepare For A Record-Setting Quarter For Cyber Security Stocks
- The Auto Market Is Slowly Recovering, These Stocks May Outperform
- Is DocuSign On The Verge Of A Major Reversal?
- Oil and Gas Stocks: A Safe Way to Invest in Renewable Energy
- Are These Green Energy Companies Right For Your Portfolio?
Receive News & Ratings for Record Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Record and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.