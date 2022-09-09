Refinable (FINE) Price Hits $0.0235 on Major Exchanges

Refinable (FINE) traded up 3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 9th. Refinable has a market capitalization of $966,313.16 and approximately $130,182.00 worth of Refinable was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Refinable coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0235 or 0.00000111 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Refinable has traded down 7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Refinable Coin Profile

Refinable (CRYPTO:FINE) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It launched on February 25th, 2021. Refinable’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,059,833 coins. The official website for Refinable is refinable.com. Refinable’s official Twitter account is @refinableapp.

Buying and Selling Refinable

According to CryptoCompare, “Invested by Binance and Mr Beast, Refinable is an NFT marketplace on BSC, empowering both individual creators and beloved brands to easily and affordably create, discover, trade, and leverage NFTs. Supporting all communities in engaging with NFTs is Refinable’s mission and it looks forward to empowering the next generation of digital transactions.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Refinable directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Refinable should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Refinable using one of the exchanges listed above.

