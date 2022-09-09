Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY) CFO Thomas Catinazzo Sells 26,257 Shares

Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY – Get Rating) CFO Thomas Catinazzo sold 26,257 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $787,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 52,218 shares in the company, valued at $1,566,540. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Thomas Catinazzo also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 28th, Thomas Catinazzo sold 734 shares of Relay Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.26, for a total value of $15,604.84.

On Monday, June 27th, Thomas Catinazzo sold 300 shares of Relay Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.31, for a total value of $6,093.00.

NASDAQ:RLAY traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $31.05. 7,603 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 973,317. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of -12.13 and a beta of 1.24. Relay Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.65 and a 1-year high of $38.15.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on RLAY shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 6th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Relay Therapeutics from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Relay Therapeutics from $49.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.63.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RLAY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Relay Therapeutics by 136.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,367,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,410,000 after acquiring an additional 1,940,330 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Relay Therapeutics by 46.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,778,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,039,000 after buying an additional 1,524,727 shares during the period. Boxer Capital LLC raised its holdings in Relay Therapeutics by 106.2% during the 4th quarter. Boxer Capital LLC now owns 2,669,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,969,000 after buying an additional 1,375,000 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Relay Therapeutics by 219.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 959,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,076,000 after buying an additional 659,012 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Relay Therapeutics by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,745,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,608,000 after buying an additional 391,364 shares during the period.

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology and genetic disease indications. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-4008, an oral small molecule inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced or metastatic FGFR2-altered solid tumors; RLY-2608, a lead mutant-PI3Ka inhibitor program that targets phosphoinostide 3 kinase alpha; and RLY-1971, an oral small molecule inhibitor of protein tyrosine phosphatase Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 that is in Phase 1 trial in patients with advanced solid tumors.

