Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY) Stock Price Up 9.4%

Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY – Get Rating) rose 9.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $25.40 and last traded at $25.34. Approximately 27,616 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 956,265 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.17.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RLAY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 6th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Relay Therapeutics from $49.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Relay Therapeutics from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.63.

Get Relay Therapeutics alerts:

Relay Therapeutics Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.28 and its 200-day moving average is $22.14.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, insider Donald A. Bergstrom sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $375,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 89,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,241,475. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, insider Donald A. Bergstrom sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $160,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 91,494 shares in the company, valued at $1,829,880. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Donald A. Bergstrom sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $375,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 89,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,241,475. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 40,751 shares of company stock valued at $891,694 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RLAY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Relay Therapeutics by 136.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,367,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,410,000 after buying an additional 1,940,330 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Relay Therapeutics by 46.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,778,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,039,000 after buying an additional 1,524,727 shares during the last quarter. Boxer Capital LLC increased its holdings in Relay Therapeutics by 106.2% during the fourth quarter. Boxer Capital LLC now owns 2,669,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,969,000 after buying an additional 1,375,000 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Relay Therapeutics by 219.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 959,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,076,000 after buying an additional 659,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,745,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,608,000 after purchasing an additional 391,364 shares in the last quarter.

Relay Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology and genetic disease indications. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-4008, an oral small molecule inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced or metastatic FGFR2-altered solid tumors; RLY-2608, a lead mutant-PI3Ka inhibitor program that targets phosphoinostide 3 kinase alpha; and RLY-1971, an oral small molecule inhibitor of protein tyrosine phosphatase Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 that is in Phase 1 trial in patients with advanced solid tumors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Relay Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relay Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.