Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY) Trading Down 3.2% Following Insider Selling

Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 3.2% during mid-day trading on Friday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $30.38 and last traded at $30.38. 7,940 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 973,317 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.37.

Specifically, CFO Thomas Catinazzo sold 26,257 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $787,710.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 52,218 shares in the company, valued at $1,566,540. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Thomas Catinazzo sold 26,257 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $787,710.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 52,218 shares in the company, valued at $1,566,540. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark Murcko sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.95, for a total value of $748,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 996,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,858,712.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 92,008 shares of company stock worth $2,428,154. 4.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Get Relay Therapeutics alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RLAY shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Relay Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Relay Therapeutics from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Relay Therapeutics from $49.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Relay Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 6th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Relay Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.63.

Relay Therapeutics Price Performance

Institutional Trading of Relay Therapeutics

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.13 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.14.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 48.9% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Relay Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $81,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 34.5% during the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 7,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 1,918 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Relay Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $143,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Relay Therapeutics by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter.

Relay Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology and genetic disease indications. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-4008, an oral small molecule inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced or metastatic FGFR2-altered solid tumors; RLY-2608, a lead mutant-PI3Ka inhibitor program that targets phosphoinostide 3 kinase alpha; and RLY-1971, an oral small molecule inhibitor of protein tyrosine phosphatase Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 that is in Phase 1 trial in patients with advanced solid tumors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Relay Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relay Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.