Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) Shares Gap Up to $11.99

Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.99, but opened at $12.35. Repare Therapeutics shares last traded at $12.81, with a volume of 297 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RPTX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Repare Therapeutics from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Repare Therapeutics from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Repare Therapeutics from $54.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

Repare Therapeutics Stock Up 3.3 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.66.

Insider Activity at Repare Therapeutics

Repare Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RPTX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by ($0.05). Repare Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 53.30% and a negative net margin of 1,601.94%. The company had revenue of $0.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Repare Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Repare Therapeutics news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il acquired 149,161 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.73 per share, for a total transaction of $1,898,819.53. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 4,443,423 shares in the company, valued at $56,564,774.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 33.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Repare Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Repare Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Bpifrance SA bought a new stake in Repare Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $113,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its position in Repare Therapeutics by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 8,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Repare Therapeutics by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Repare Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $175,000.

Repare Therapeutics Company Profile

Repare Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, discovers and develops therapeutics by using its synthetic lethality approach in Canada and the United States. The company uses its SNIPRx, a proprietary, genome-wide, and CRISPR-enabled platform to systematically discover and develop highly targeted cancer therapies that focuses on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair.

