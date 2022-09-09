Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY) Lifted to Outperform at Exane BNP Paribas

Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BNP Paribas upgraded Repsol from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Repsol from €15.90 ($16.22) to €16.80 ($17.14) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. HSBC upgraded Repsol from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Repsol from €15.50 ($15.82) to €16.70 ($17.04) in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Grupo Santander downgraded Repsol from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Repsol presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $15.90.

Shares of OTCMKTS:REPYY opened at $12.77 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.83. Repsol has a twelve month low of $10.89 and a twelve month high of $17.31. The company has a market cap of $19.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.48, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.70.

Repsol ( OTCMKTS:REPYY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The energy company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.16. Repsol had a return on equity of 19.37% and a net margin of 5.67%. The firm had revenue of $22.30 billion during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Repsol will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th were issued a dividend of $0.277 per share. This represents a yield of 3.68%. This is a boost from Repsol’s previous dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 5th. Repsol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.25%.

Repsol, SA operates as an integrated energy company worldwide. Its Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas reserves. The company's Industrial segment is involved in refining activities and petrochemicals business; the trading and transportation of crude oil and oil products; and the sale, transportation, and regasification of natural gas and liquefied natural gas (LNG).

