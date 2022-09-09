Resimac Group Limited Declares Final Dividend of $0.04 (ASX:RMC)

Resimac Group Limited (ASX:RMC – Get Rating) announced a final dividend on Thursday, September 8th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share on Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 7th.
Resimac Group Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4,311.34.
Insider Transactions at Resimac Group
In other Resimac Group news, insider Duncan Saville bought 117,866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$1.14 ($0.79) per share, with a total value of A$133,895.78 ($93,633.41).
About Resimac Group
Resimac Group Limited, a non-bank financial institution, provides residential mortgage and asset finance lending solutions in Australia and New Zealand. The company operates through Australian Lending Business and New Zealand Lending Business segments. It offers prime and specialist lending products; SME/commercial finance products; and home and car loans.
See Also
- Oil and Gas Stocks: A Safe Way to Invest in Renewable Energy
- When Will the Hangover Finally Be Over for Seagate Technology?
- Are These Green Energy Companies Right For Your Portfolio?
- Does Enphase Energy Have the Juice to Keep Powering Higher?
- The One Hydrogen Fuel Cell Stock To Rule Them All
Receive News & Ratings for Resimac Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resimac Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.