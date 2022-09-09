Reviewing U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG) and Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR)

U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG – Get Rating) and Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR – Get Rating) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Volatility & Risk

U.S. Energy has a beta of 0.96, suggesting that its stock price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Par Pacific has a beta of 2.01, suggesting that its stock price is 101% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares U.S. Energy and Par Pacific’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets U.S. Energy -17.84% -10.33% -7.48% Par Pacific 1.68% 85.70% 7.03%

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio U.S. Energy $6.66 million 12.80 -$1.77 million ($0.44) -7.77 Par Pacific $4.71 billion 0.23 -$81.30 million $1.70 10.62

This table compares U.S. Energy and Par Pacific’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

U.S. Energy has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Par Pacific. U.S. Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Par Pacific, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for U.S. Energy and Par Pacific, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score U.S. Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A Par Pacific 0 3 0 0 2.00

Par Pacific has a consensus price target of $19.50, indicating a potential upside of 8.03%. Given Par Pacific’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Par Pacific is more favorable than U.S. Energy.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

49.9% of U.S. Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.2% of Par Pacific shares are held by institutional investors. 81.8% of U.S. Energy shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.9% of Par Pacific shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Par Pacific beats U.S. Energy on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About U.S. Energy

U.S. Energy Corp., an independent energy company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the continental United States. It holds interests in various oil and gas properties in the Williston Basin in North Dakota; the Permian Basin in New Mexico; and Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had an estimated proved reserves of 1,344,626 barrel of oil equivalent; oil and natural gas leases covered 89,846 gross acres and 5,757 net acres; and 146 gross producing wells. U.S. Energy Corp. was incorporated in 1966 and is based in Houston, Texas.

About Par Pacific

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. owns and operates energy and infrastructure businesses. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Retail, and Logistics. The Refining segment owns and operates three refineries that produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, distillate, asphalt, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products primarily for consumption in Hawaii, Pacific Northwest, Wyoming, and South Dakota. The Retail segment operates 119 fuel retail outlets, which sell merchandise, such as soft drinks, prepared foods, and other sundries in Hawaii under the Hele, 76, and nomnom brands; and gasoline, diesel, and retail merchandise in Washington and Idaho under the Cenex, nomnom, and Zip Trip brand names. The Logistics segment owns and operates terminals, pipelines, a single point mooring, and trucking operations to distribute refined products throughout the island of Oahu, Maui, Hawaii, Molokai, and Kauai. It also leases marine vessels; owns and operates a crude oil pipeline gathering system, a refined products pipeline, storage facilities, and loading racks in Wyoming; and a jet fuel storage facility and pipeline that serves Ellsworth Air Force Base in South Dakota. In addition, this segment owns and operates a marine terminal, a unit train-capable rail loading terminal, storage facilities, a truck rack, and a proprietary pipeline that serves Joint Base Lewis McChord. The company was formerly known as Par Petroleum Corporation and changed its name to Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. in October 2015. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 1984 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

