Revolution Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:REVH) Shares Sold by Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA

Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA reduced its stake in shares of Revolution Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:REVH – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,208,929 shares of the company’s stock after selling 269,733 shares during the period. Revolution Healthcare Acquisition accounts for about 3.3% of Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA owned about 4.02% of Revolution Healthcare Acquisition worth $21,670,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Revolution Healthcare Acquisition by 497.1% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 833,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,095,000 after purchasing an additional 694,079 shares during the period. Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P. bought a new stake in Revolution Healthcare Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $974,000. MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Revolution Healthcare Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $292,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Revolution Healthcare Acquisition by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,453,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Lane Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Revolution Healthcare Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $244,000.

Revolution Healthcare Acquisition Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Revolution Healthcare Acquisition stock opened at $9.82 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.81 and its 200-day moving average is $9.78. Revolution Healthcare Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.62 and a 12-month high of $9.98.

Revolution Healthcare Acquisition Profile

Revolution Healthcare Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, share exchange, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. It focuses on pursuing opportunities in health care, life sciences, and technology industries.

