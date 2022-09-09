Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.32-$1.43 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.57. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.84 billion-$3.95 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.95 billion. Reynolds Consumer Products also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.21-$0.25 EPS.

Reynolds Consumer Products Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ REYN traded up $0.34 on Friday, reaching $28.35. 312,119 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 408,778. Reynolds Consumer Products has a 12 month low of $24.54 and a 12 month high of $32.29. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.44. The company has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.38 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Get Reynolds Consumer Products alerts:

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26. Reynolds Consumer Products had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 16.36%. The business had revenue of $917.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $942.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Reynolds Consumer Products will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Reynolds Consumer Products Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 16th. Reynolds Consumer Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.23%.

REYN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Reynolds Consumer Products currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $31.67.

Institutional Trading of Reynolds Consumer Products

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,268,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,577,000 after acquiring an additional 99,178 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 862,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,300,000 after buying an additional 45,274 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 675,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,827,000 after buying an additional 39,307 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 572,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,784,000 after buying an additional 104,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 43.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 354,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,394,000 after buying an additional 108,130 shares during the last quarter. 28.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Reynolds Consumer Products

(Get Rating)

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, butcher paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Reynolds Consumer Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reynolds Consumer Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.