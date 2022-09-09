Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Rating) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.21-0.25 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.23. The company issued revenue guidance of low end of +8-12% yr/yr or $980 million to $1.01 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $989.74 million. Reynolds Consumer Products also updated its Q4 guidance to $0.59-0.66 EPS.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Reynolds Consumer Products has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $31.67.

REYN traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $28.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 311,975. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.44. Reynolds Consumer Products has a 12 month low of $24.54 and a 12 month high of $32.29. The stock has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.38 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Reynolds Consumer Products ( NASDAQ:REYN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.26. Reynolds Consumer Products had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 16.36%. The company had revenue of $917.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $942.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. Reynolds Consumer Products’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Reynolds Consumer Products will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 16th. Reynolds Consumer Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.23%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products during the first quarter valued at $1,779,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 6.9% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 47,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 3,059 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 167.8% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 24,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 15,271 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products during the first quarter valued at $461,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 111.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 7,009 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.41% of the company’s stock.

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, butcher paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

