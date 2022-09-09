RH (NYSE:RH) Price Target Cut to $325.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $350.00 to $325.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 24.18% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America reduced their price objective on RH from $650.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on RH from $262.00 to $224.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Cowen decreased their target price on RH from $450.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on RH from $400.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wedbush cut their price objective on RH from $315.00 to $274.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $353.44.

RH Stock Up 1.4 %

NYSE RH opened at $261.71 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $272.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $301.67. RH has a fifty-two week low of $207.37 and a fifty-two week high of $733.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The stock has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a PE ratio of 8.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 2.31.

Insider Buying and Selling at RH

RH ( NYSE:RH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported $8.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.82 by $1.26. RH had a net margin of 19.68% and a return on equity of 77.40%. The company had revenue of $991.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $969.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $8.48 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that RH will post 24.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Hilary K. Krane sold 138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.50, for a total value of $37,329.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,812,891. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Hilary K. Krane sold 138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.50, for a total value of $37,329.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,702 shares in the company, valued at $1,812,891. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Edward T. Lee sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.56, for a total value of $676,632.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,624 shares in the company, valued at $807,037.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,678 shares of company stock worth $4,095,954. 23.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RH. Lone Pine Capital LLC grew its holdings in RH by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 1,603,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,588,000 after purchasing an additional 313,268 shares during the period. D1 Capital Partners L.P. lifted its position in RH by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 1,286,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,345,000 after acquiring an additional 318,000 shares in the last quarter. Darsana Capital Partners LP increased its stake in shares of RH by 26.7% in the second quarter. Darsana Capital Partners LP now owns 950,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,647,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP lifted its stake in RH by 2.6% during the first quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 677,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,960,000 after purchasing an additional 17,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Third Point LLC lifted its holdings in RH by 78.3% in the fourth quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 535,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,728,000 after acquiring an additional 235,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

RH Company Profile

(Get Rating)

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

Featured Stories

