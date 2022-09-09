RichQUACK.com (QUACK) Market Capitalization Tops $35.18 Million

RichQUACK.com (QUACK) traded down 2.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 9th. One RichQUACK.com coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. RichQUACK.com has a market capitalization of $35.18 million and $2.22 million worth of RichQUACK.com was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, RichQUACK.com has traded 7.4% lower against the US dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 94.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $98.99 or 0.00467066 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002309 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $167.86 or 0.00792050 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00015508 BTC.
- Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00020200 BTC.
- Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000298 BTC.
RichQUACK.com Profile
RichQUACK.com’s official Twitter account is @richquack.
RichQUACK.com Coin Trading
