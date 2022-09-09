Rogers Sugar (OTCMKTS:RSGUF) Stock Price Up 1.5%

Shares of Rogers Sugar Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSGUF – Get Rating) traded up 1.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $4.72 and last traded at $4.72. 100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 4,064 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.65.

RSGUF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Rogers Sugar from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Rogers Sugar from C$5.75 to C$6.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Desjardins upped their price target on Rogers Sugar from C$6.00 to C$6.25 in a report on Monday, August 15th.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.86.

Rogers Sugar Inc engages in refining, packaging, and marketing sugar and maple products. The company operates through two segments, Sugar and Maple Products. It offers granulated, plantation raw, yellow, brown, organic, icing, maple, stevia, smart sweetener blend, and coconut sugar; and syrups, jam and jelly mixes, and iced tea mixes.

