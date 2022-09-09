Rokmaster Resources (CVE:RKR) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.10

Rokmaster Resources Corp. (CVE:RKR – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.11, with a volume of 154500 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

Rokmaster Resources Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$15.37 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.12 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.18.

Insider Transactions at Rokmaster Resources

In other news, Director John Martin Mirko purchased 228,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.16 per share, with a total value of C$36,560.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,330,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,332,823.68. Insiders purchased 1,524,500 shares of company stock valued at $224,738 over the last quarter.

About Rokmaster Resources

Rokmaster Resources Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in North, Central, and South America. It explores for zinc, lead, silver, copper, gold, and polymetallic deposits, as well as precious metals. The company holds a 100% in the Duncan Lake property comprising 35 contiguous mineral claims that covers an area of 3,929 hectares; and a 55% interest in the Big Copper property located in the Slocan Mining Division in southeast British Columbia, Canada.

