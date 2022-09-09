Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.84-$4.12 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.30. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Ross Stores also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.72-$0.83 EPS.

Shares of ROST traded up $0.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $93.11. 32,618 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,540,709. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Ross Stores has a 1 year low of $69.24 and a 1 year high of $123.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.14, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $83.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.47.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.08. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 36.36% and a net margin of 7.97%. The company had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ross Stores will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 2nd. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.45%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Ross Stores from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Ross Stores from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Telsey Advisory Group cut Ross Stores from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on Ross Stores from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ross Stores currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $102.61.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its stake in Ross Stores by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 4,204 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC increased its stake in Ross Stores by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 18,251 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,651,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Ross Stores by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,978 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $903,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC increased its stake in Ross Stores by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 3,094 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signet Financial Management LLC increased its stake in Ross Stores by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 26,590 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,405,000 after buying an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

