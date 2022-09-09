Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Has $101.91 Million Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,968,363 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,957 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $101,912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 9,717,077 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $503,053,000 after purchasing an additional 127,738 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Pfizer by 45.9% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,643,171 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $343,917,000 after buying an additional 2,091,343 shares in the last quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd boosted its stake in Pfizer by 3.4% in the first quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 2,197,111 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $113,755,000 after buying an additional 71,693 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its stake in Pfizer by 352.3% in the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 3,314,055 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $171,569,000 after buying an additional 2,581,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the first quarter valued at about $336,000. 67.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank set a $50.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research note on Friday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 target price on Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Pfizer from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Pfizer from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $50.00 target price on Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Pfizer currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.33.

Pfizer Trading Up 1.6 %

NYSE PFE traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $47.84. 358,137 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,305,334. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.94 and a 1-year high of $61.71. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.43. The firm has a market cap of $268.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.21, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.70.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.09. Pfizer had a return on equity of 43.18% and a net margin of 28.92%. The firm had revenue of $27.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 29th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 31.31%.

Pfizer Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

See Also

