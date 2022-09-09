Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Has $167.17 Million Stock Position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,276,188 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,610 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. owned 0.40% of TE Connectivity worth $167,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in TE Connectivity in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new stake in TE Connectivity in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in TE Connectivity in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in TE Connectivity by 155.0% in the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 255 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in TE Connectivity by 79.2% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 258 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. 90.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Cowen dropped their target price on TE Connectivity from $160.00 to $125.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Cowen dropped their target price on TE Connectivity from $160.00 to $125.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on TE Connectivity from $169.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $134.00 target price (down from $166.00) on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Trading Up 0.9 %

In other TE Connectivity news, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 2,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.97, for a total value of $394,590.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,429,039.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 3,000 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.85, for a total transaction of $395,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 54,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,247,662.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 2,990 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.97, for a total value of $394,590.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,429,039.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 31,919 shares of company stock valued at $4,203,806. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

TEL stock traded up $1.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $128.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,213,506. The company has a market cap of $41.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $125.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $126.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 12 month low of $107.12 and a 12 month high of $166.44.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The electronics maker reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 21.98% and a net margin of 15.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.79 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.3 EPS for the current year.

TE Connectivity announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Friday, June 17th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the electronics maker to repurchase up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.