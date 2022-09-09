Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Has $61.83 Million Position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 701,082 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,974 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. owned about 0.20% of Eversource Energy worth $61,832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Eversource Energy by 42.2% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,436 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 1,316 shares in the last quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd grew its position in Eversource Energy by 14.9% during the first quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 120,130 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,595,000 after buying an additional 15,578 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 325.9% in the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 81,060 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,149,000 after purchasing an additional 62,027 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $534,000. Finally, Kinneret Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 30,681 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,706,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.40% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.33, for a total transaction of $456,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 71,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,558,772.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:ES traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $91.51. 6,327 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,139,945. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Eversource Energy has a one year low of $77.07 and a one year high of $94.63. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.77.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ES shares. Wolfe Research raised Eversource Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Eversource Energy to $91.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Mizuho raised their target price on Eversource Energy from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Barclays reduced their target price on Eversource Energy from $97.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Eversource Energy from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.18.

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

