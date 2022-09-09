Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Has $84.82 Million Stock Position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 720,266 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 9,570 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $84,815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EW. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 57,040,983 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,389,659,000 after purchasing an additional 4,007,132 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,724,866 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,853,612,000 after purchasing an additional 648,217 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,920,713 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,487,578,000 after purchasing an additional 948,638 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 21,931,225 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,841,315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250,416 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 13,398,520 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,735,778,000 after purchasing an additional 583,209 shares during the period. 81.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.49, for a total transaction of $102,490.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 18,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,938,188.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.49, for a total transaction of $102,490.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 18,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,938,188.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.94, for a total value of $611,571.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 62,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,689,297.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 92,853 shares of company stock valued at $8,884,675. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Performance

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EW. Cowen lowered their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $128.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $136.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $106.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $134.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.19.

Shares of NYSE EW traded up $0.99 during trading on Friday, reaching $96.51. 52,089 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,335,158. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52-week low of $85.58 and a 52-week high of $131.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 2.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $98.53 and a 200-day moving average of $103.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.14.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 24.77% and a net margin of 27.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. Analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Edwards Lifesciences Profile

(Get Rating)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.