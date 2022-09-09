RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) Reaches One Day Volume of $20,597.00

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded up 10% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 9th. One RSK Smart Bitcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $21,134.55 or 0.99723601 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, RSK Smart Bitcoin has traded 6.5% higher against the US dollar. RSK Smart Bitcoin has a market capitalization of $66.23 million and $20,597.00 worth of RSK Smart Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded 21.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Alt.Estate token (ALT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000013 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000011 BTC.

United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000100 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin Profile

RSK Smart Bitcoin (CRYPTO:RBTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 26th, 2018. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s total supply is 20,999,764 coins and its circulating supply is 3,134 coins. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @RSKsmart. The Reddit community for RSK Smart Bitcoin is /r/rootstock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for RSK Smart Bitcoin is rsk.co.

RSK Smart Bitcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “RBTC is a utility token that is used to pay gas in order to execute RSK transactions and smart contracts. Moreover, RBTC is pegged to Bitcoin [BTC] in the ratio of 1:1. The token can be autonomously converted to/from BTC through the so-called 2WP’ that bridges the Bitcoin and RSK protocols. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RSK Smart Bitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RSK Smart Bitcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy RSK Smart Bitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

